Mary E. (Ready) Nolan, 81, of Milford passed away Saturday April 18, 2020 at her home that she shared with her late husband James Leo Nolan. In passing, she was surrounded and survived by her two sons, James J. and his wife Donna Nolan of Milford and Robert P. and his wife Celia Nolan of Hull; her daughter, Susan M. and her husband Anthony Consigli of Milford; and six grandchildren. Mary was born February 3, 1939 in Boston - the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Canney) Ready. She graduated from Boston College after completing night courses and met her husband Jim Nolan. They happily married and moved from Watertown to Milford where they raised their three children. Mary was a librarian at the Milford Town Library for 20 years before retiring in 2012. She enjoyed reading, taking walks with her Cairn Terrier Riley and sipping on the occasional cosmopolitan. Most of all, she enjoyed being surrounded by her family, whether it be in Maine snacking on the famous Nolan cheeseball or baking Christmas cookies before the holiday gift exchange. Mary was loved by all who appreciated her persistent strength and no-nonsense demeanor. Despite her toughness, she never was afraid to laugh at herself or provide some of her blunt Irish humor to bring a group together. She will be missed dearly by family and friends. Visiting hours will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Shultzs guest house, 13 Burgess Ln, Dedham, MA 02026 or Milford Humane Society, P.O. Box 171, Medway, MA 02053. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020