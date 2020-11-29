1/1
Mary E. Thompson
Mary E. (Durning) Thompson, 84, of Mendon and previously of Franklin died Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 after an illness. Mary was the devoted wife of the late Herbert O. Thompson who passed away in 2003. She was born on November 23, 1936 to the late Edmund and Ethel (Walsh) Durning in Foxborough, MA. Mary attended and graduated from Walpole High School. She was an active member of the ASPCA and she loved animals deeply. She enjoyed feeding the birds in her yard, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Hallmark movies. Mary is survived by her loving children: Paula Coleman of Glen Burnie, MD, Michael K. Morris and his wife Sharon of Mendon, Kenneth Morris and his wife Shannon of Medway, Cheryl Montoya and also her husband Michael of Mendon; her sister Beatrice Hurd of Walpole; and 8 grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her husband and her brothers; Edward, Robert and James Durning. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marys name may be made to: ASPCA, 1300 West Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.www.bumafuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
