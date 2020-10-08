On September 3rd, 2020, Mary Elaine "Lani" Kennefick, loving mother of Luisa Kennefick, passed away at the age of fifty-nine, due to cancer. Lani was the daughter of Robert (Bob, deceased) and Mary Laura Kennefick. She was born under the sign of Aquarius on February 14th, 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts. She was raised in Franklin, MA and summered in Madison, NH. Lani graduated from Franklin High School in 1979, earned her BFA from Rhode Island School of Design in 1983 and later in 2011, earned her MFA from New York Academy of Art. She will be dearly missed by her siblings and their families; Michael and Joanna Kennefick of Franklin, MA; Peggy and Denny Cromwell of Conway, NH; Mark and Jackie Kennefick of Telluride, Colorado; Peter and Mary Kennefick of Walpole, MA and Rob Nelson of Madison, NH. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews: Kristin, Karl, Jack, Will, Allie, Andrew and Robert Kennefick; Bart, Duncan and Zack Cromwell and great nephew Silas Clark. Lanis aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends feel a terrible loss. Lani was a gifted artist who painted her way through life. She was all about color and design which was reflected in her artwork and displayed in the various living spaces she called home in Sag Harbor and Brooklyn, NY and later in Portland, Maine. Lani was a beautiful, radiant woman, whose grace, goodness and creativity enriched all of the lives of friends and family who were fortunate enough to know her. She was a paragon of acceptance of others and supported so many of our personal and creative pursuits with enthusiasm. To honor Lani, commit to living a life full of color, travel and adventure. As you go through life painting walls and rearranging your furniture, remember to ask yourself, what would Lani do? Contributions to honor Lani may be made to the charity of your choice
. View her art work at Lanikennefick.com
.