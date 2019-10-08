|
|
Mary Frances (Robinson) Patrick, age 89 of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on October 3, surrounded by her family at home. She was the daughter of the late Roland and Anna (Bradley) Robinson. She was a resident of Bellingham for the past 64 years, previously living in Blackstone, MA. She attended Blackstone Public Schools. She is the loving mother of Donna Dansereau and her husband Bert of North Port, FL, James Patrick and his wife Lynn of Mendon, MA, Deborah Mullett and Ronald of North Attleboro, MA, and Stephen Patrick of Bellingham. MA. She leaves her cherished grandchildren Jeffrey and Dean Dansereau and Jessica and Brian Mullett as well as her three great grandchildren whom she adored. She is the sister of Frank Robinson and his wife Jean of Palmetto, Fl. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was the sister-in-law of Pauline Pleau, Carlton Patrick, and Maurice and Beatrice Patrick. Mary was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth, John and Charles Robinson and her sister Eleanor Hinnman all of Blackstone. Mary worked at the U.S. Rubber Shop in Woonsocket, RI and Wrentham State School retiring in 1993. She loved wintering in Florida as a snowbird. She was an avid New England sports fan. She could often be found up late watching the games. She was a former member of the St. Blaise Bowling League and loved to dance. She was a communicant of St. Blaise Church. Mary will be greatly missed. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Calling hours are prior to the service from 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in the family plot in Blackstone Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , the Bellingham Senior Center, or Meals on Wheels. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019