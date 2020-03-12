|
Mary F. (Rooney) Roy, 102, of Salem, NH died peacefully Tuesday, March 10th at her daughters home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born and educated in Lynn, MA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Monaghan) and Francis Rooney. She graduated from Sacred Heart Elementary School and Lynn Classical High School. Mary then graduated from banking school and went to work at area banks calculating interest. She later worked as a tester at Transitron in Wakefield, MA. Mary was a member of Ingram Senior Center and formerly a member of the Garden Club. She enjoyed her weekly card games. She was very lucky at cards and usually won. Mary also enjoyed monthly trips to Foxwoods. She was lovingly called "The Diva." Mary will be sadly missed by her four children, Donna Smith of Salem, NH, Rodney Roy and wife Linda of Palm Coast, FL, Doreen Bowen and husband Victor of Bellingham, MA and Leo Roy and wife Karen of Londonderry, NH; her ten grandchildren Darlene, Colleen, Sherry, Shon, Brian, Todd, Nicole, Christine, Katie and Christopher; her 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest J. Roy and her siblings. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13th from 4:00 PM | 8:00 PM at Douglas & Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main St., Salem, NH. The Funeral Mass will be on Monday, March 16th at 12 Noon at St. Matthew Parish, 2 Searles Rd., Windham, NH. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Salem, NH. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www. douglasandjohnson.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020