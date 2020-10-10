1/
Mary F. Sherillo
Miss Mary F. Sherillo, 83, of Milford MA died Thursday (October 8, 2020) at the New England Home for the Deaf in Danvers MA. Mary was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Caroline (Colanti) Sherillo. She had been employed at the former Milford Shoe Co. and at the Bancroft Clothing Co. Mary is survived by her sister: Rita Gannon of Saco ME; her brothers Joseph F. Sherillo, John Sherillo & Anthony Sherillo and his wife Deborah. She also leaves her sister-in-law: Sylvia Sherillo of Hampton Beach NH and many nieces & nephews. A Graveside Committal Service will be held Saturday (October 10th) at 11am in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water Street, Danvers MA 01923 Attention: Residents Fund.

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
