Mary H. (Gustafson) Volpicelli of Wilton NH and formerly of Jonesport ME and Franklin MA, passed away on March 23, 2020, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. She was 77 years old. Mary was the beloved wife of George D. Volpicelli and the daughter of the late Rangar and Emma (Treado) Gustafson. Mary was also the devoted mother of Kimberly Volpicelli of Plaistow NH and George Volpicelli and his wife Kellie of Cumberland RI as well a doting Grandmother to Bianca and Talia Volpicelli and Brendan Batchelder. Mary was predeceased by her brother Joseph Gustafson, but is survived by her sister Elizabeth Bray and her husband Timothy of Springfield, NH. There will be a private graveside service for the family in the coming days, and a memorial service will be announced after the public gathering restrictions are lifted.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020
