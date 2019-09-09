|
Mary Janet (Krauss) Burrows, 83, of Holliston MA, died peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. Janet was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late William F. and the late Janet (Turner) Krauss. She attended Hopedale public schools, graduating from Hopedale High School, Class of 1954. She was also a graduate of Boston City Hospital School of Nursing and later received her bachelors degree in nursing from Northeastern University. Jan was first employed as a registered nurse at Boston City Hospital and then was employed as the medical nurse at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA. Following that she was employed as an operating room nurse at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton MA for over twenty years. She was a longtime member of the MNA. Jan was a very good athlete as a young woman. She was one of the founding members of the Comet Ski Club of Hopedale, a longtime member at Cannon Mt. and skied in Switzerland. She had also obtained her private pilots license for single prop aircraft. Jan is survived by one brother: William C. Krauss and his wife Grace of Douglas MA; several nieces and nephews; also several grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Midgley. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 14 at 10am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial of her cremains will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held Friday, September 13 from 5pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701 For complete obituary and condolence book, please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019