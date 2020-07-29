Mary J. (Rose) Hutchins, 88, of Bellingham, MA passed away on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehab & Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge, MA. She is the beloved wife of the late Alva R. Hutchins. She is the loving mother of James B. Hutchins and companion, Debra Castelli of Bellingham, MA, Shawn W. Hutchins and his wife, Karen of Nashua, NH and the late Donna Stewart. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 2nd from 6PM to 8PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA **Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing required at Funeral Home and Church.** Funeral will be held on Monday, August 3rd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.ca
rtiersfuneralhome. com