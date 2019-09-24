Home

Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
Mary J. Oliver


1928 - 2019
Mary J. Oliver Obituary
Mary J. (Dyer) Oliver, 91, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019 with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife for 60 years of the late Forest F. Oliver. She is the loving mother of Wilmot Oliver and partner, Jackie, Linda Binney and partner, Roy, and Valerie Dicks all of Bellingham, MA, Wendy Figuerido and her husband, William of North Smithfield, RI, Earle Oliver and his wife, Michelle of Johnston, RI and the late Michael Oliver. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 27th at 7:00PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 5PM to 7PM prior to service. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019
