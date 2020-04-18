|
Mrs. Mary J. (Tetlow) Volpe, 91, of Hopedale MA died Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Northbridge MA. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard L. Volpe Sr. who died in 2018. Mary was born in Malden, MA, the daughter of the late Ernest and the late Josephine (Profit) Tetlow. She was a graduate of Hopedale high School, Class of 1946. Mary was first employed as an office clerk at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. But her favorite occupation was being a devoted wife and mother. Mary is survived by 2 daughters: Mary Jo Volpe of Hopedale MA and Theresa Greene of Coventry RI; 1 son: Ernest Volpe of Hopedale MA; also several nieces & nephews. Mary was the mother of the late Richard L. Volpe Jr., who died in 2003. She was also the sister of the late William Robinson; the late Kathy Herlihy and the late Lee Robinson. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. A Private Committal Service of her cremains will take place at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020