Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
7 East Main Street
Milford, MA
Mary L. DeDominick Obituary
Mrs. Mary L (Gandolfi) DeDominick, 101, of Milford MA, died Saturday (January 25, 2020) at Blaire House of Milford after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest D. DeDominick, who died in 1969. Mary was born in Milford, MA, the daughter of the late Dominic and the late Maria (Artenchi) Gandolfi. She was a graduate of Milford High School. She was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and had worked as the parish secretary for many years. Mary is survived by her son: James E. DeDominick of Milford MA; her grandson: Robert E. DeDominick of Milford MA; two sisters: Philomena Guerrini of Yarmouth MA and Eleanor Slattery of Milford, MA; also several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late John Gandolfi, the late Charles Gandolfi, the late Alfred Gandolfi and the late Dorothy Steeves. Her funeral will be held Saturday (February 1st) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Saturday from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020
