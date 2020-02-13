|
Mary Lou (Siipola) Boucher, 80, of Hopedale, formerly of Milford, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge. She was the wife of the late Eugene J. Boucher who passed away in 2017. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late George and Doris (Seymour) Siipola and lived in Hopedale and Milford. She was a graduate of Framingham State College and also Bridgewater State College. She was employed as a teacher at the Milford High School, retiring in 2001. She taught English classes, was a reading specialist and was trained in the Wilson Reading System. She is survived by two sons, William Jenkins and his wife Andrea, Kris Jenkins and his wife Cindy all of Hopedale, one step-son John Boucher of Manville RI, two daughters, Patti and her husband Robert Mendelson of Wilmington MA, Cynthia Jenkins of West Yarmouth, one step-daughter, Caryl Boucher of Woonsocket RI, three brothers, John Siipola of AL, James Siiploa of AZ, Robert Siipola of RI, one sister, Dodi Siipola of NH, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Monday February, 17, 2020, at 10 A.M. at the United Methodist Church on Exchange St., Milford. The burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60610. Please visit us at www. consigliruggeriofuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020