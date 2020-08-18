1/
Mary P. Creasia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary P. (Crivello) Creasia, 93, of Milford, passed away August 16, 2020 at the Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Buzzards Bay. She was the wife of the late Anthony H. Creasia who passed away in 2008. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Bartolo and Maria (Grillo) Crivello and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1945. Mary was employed for many years at the former Keys Department Store in Milford where she was employed as a clerk. She is survived by her daughter Maryann Creasia of Bourne, two grandchildren, Justin Ring of Worcester and Brandon Ring of Cumberland RI. She was predeceased by her daughter Melody Ring. A calling hour will be held Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by a funeral home service. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved