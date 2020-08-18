Mary P. (Crivello) Creasia, 93, of Milford, passed away August 16, 2020 at the Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Buzzards Bay. She was the wife of the late Anthony H. Creasia who passed away in 2008. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Bartolo and Maria (Grillo) Crivello and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1945. Mary was employed for many years at the former Keys Department Store in Milford where she was employed as a clerk. She is survived by her daughter Maryann Creasia of Bourne, two grandchildren, Justin Ring of Worcester and Brandon Ring of Cumberland RI. She was predeceased by her daughter Melody Ring. A calling hour will be held Wednesday August 19, 2020 at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. from 10 to 11 A.M. followed by a funeral home service. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



