Mary (Deignan) SanClemente, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a long illness at the age of 83. Mary was the loving wife of the late Joseph John SanClemente Jr., who passed away in 2017. Born and raised in Natick, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Sheehan) Deignan. A graduate of Natick High School, Mary was employed by New England Telephone, the Natick School District, and Clix Co. As a child, Mary enjoyed horseback riding and swimming at the lake. She loved holiday family get-togethers and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Mary is survived by her 5 children William SanClemente and his wife Patricia of Worcester, Daniel SanClemente and his wife Lynne of Medway, Carol Riddle and her husband David of Bolton, Edward SanClemente of Falmouth, and Paul SanClemente and his wife Kerri of Southborough. Mary also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, her brother James Deignan of Maine, her sister-in-law Dorothy Whalen of Natick, her brother-in-law Robert SanClemente and Barbara of Lexington, several nieces and nephews, and her longtime, loyal friend Joanne of Marlborough. Mary was predeceased by her brother John Deignan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street, Natick at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, September 13. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to join with her family at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common at 9:00 A.M. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, September 12, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M at the funeral home. The family would like to acknowledge Overlook Hospice for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284. For directions and guestbook, please visit www. everettfuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019