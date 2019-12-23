|
|
Mary V. (DiFonzo) Schiavo, 94, of Milford, MA, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. We grieve her passing but rejoice, celebrate and smile how much she was loved and admired by all that had known her. She was the wife of the late Arthur Schiavo who passed away in 1965. She was born in Milford, MA on September 22, 1925 daughter of the late Gaetano and Donata (DAlesio) DiFonzo and was a lifelong resident of Milford. Mary loved her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a constant and active spectator at all of her grandchildrens events including numerous softball, baseball, basketball and football games. She believed time spent with a loved one was most important. Mary enjoyed baking, sewing, knitting and ceramics. She had a creative style that was admired by many. Mary was employed by Mass Electric for over 30 years where she was the first woman field engineer. She was an active member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Silva and her husband Jim and Donna Casey of Milford and five grandchildren. Michael Silva and his two sons, Johnny and Evan, of Sutton, MA. Jennifer Piroq and her husband, Todd, of Vail, Colorado, Nicole Silva of Denver, Colorado, Jarrod and Michael Casey of Milford and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister in law, Jeanne Consoletti. She was pre-deceased by her four sisters, Anna Valorie, Viola Sakovich, Agnes Tessicini, and Rose Ferrucci and her two brothers Egidio DeFonzo and Dominic DiFonzo; her sister-in-law Lillian Rossetti. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford, Ma. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd. Milford, MA. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water Street, Milford, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater, Ma. 02379 www.oldcolonyhospice.org.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 23, 2019