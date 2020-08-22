Maryann Claflin

Maryann (Onistzuk) Claflin, 75, of Mendon died on August 20. she was the wife of James R. Claflin.
She was born in Milford; daughter of the late James & Mary (Bulso) Onistzuk. She was raised & educated in Milford and was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 1962.
Maryann had been employed by Stop & Shop in Milford for twenty five years before her retirement. She had also worked at the former Porter shoe Co. in Milford. She was a member of St.Gabriel the Archangel Church in Upton.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Cherilee Kelly and her husband Stephen of Whitinsville and Shannon Elliott and her husband Bradley of Mendon, two sons, Shawn Claflin and his wife Jodi of Douglas and James R. Claflin Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Blackstone, a sister, Karen Poxon of Mendon, nine grandchildren, Ian & Erin Kelly, Brandon Elliott and his wife Michaela, Ryan and Dillon Elliott, Noah & Hunter Claflin and James & Olivia Claflin, a nephew & a niece.
Following cremation a memorial mass will be held in St.Gabriel the Archangel Church at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Maryann's name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 20 Prospect St. Milford, MA, 01757. Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements.
To leave a condolence go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com