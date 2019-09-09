|
|
Matilda J. (Marino) Hall, 94, of Milford passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 in Genesis Milford Center. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Hall Sr. who died in 1971. Mrs. Hall was employed as an inspector for the former Porter Shoe Co. in Milford and for 15 years was as a secretary for her husbands business, until his death, Hall Construction Co. in North Attleboro. She was born June 28, 1925 in Milford, the daughter of the late Masse and Livia (Marino) Marino. She was a longtime resident of Milford and had previously lived in North Attleboro for 23 years. She was also a member of the former Pine Street Baptist Church in Milford. Mrs. Hall is survived by one son Robert C. Hall Jr. and his partner Rev. John G. Pastor of Petersham, one daughter Denise J. Hall of Milford, and one granddaughter Amanda J. Hall of Townsend. She was predeceased by 4 sisters; Mamie H. Marino, Deletta Oldfield, Limelia Leahy, and Jennie Celozzi and 4 brothers; Antonio Marino, Louis Marino, Attilio Marino and Kenneth Marino. Funeral services were private and burial was in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 9, 2019