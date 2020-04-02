|
Maureen (MOE) Christine Morelli-Belair a long time Brookline, NH resident died at her home on March 19.2020 at the age of 74, with her family by her side. Born May 14, 1945 in Milford, MA to Christopher and Elsie Morelli. She graduated from Milford High School, Milford, MA in 1962 . Maureen married her husband of 33 years, Arthur J. Belair in 1987. She resided in Brookline, NH with her husband, daughter Tracy, and grandson James. After moving to NH in 1982 she worked for Computervision where she was an accounting supervisor for the fixed asset dept. Maureen was a vivacious force to be around. Her laugh was second to none and her smile brightened a room. She loved with her whole heart to all who knew her. She Loved Old Orchard Beach, she loved Music, especially the blues, but most of all she loved her family each and every one. Maureen is survived by her husband Arthur J. Belair, her daughter Tracy A. Dzindolet and grandson James C. Dzindolet, sisters; pre-diseased Joyce Dean and family, Patricia DuQuette and family, Elsie Carlucci and family, Tina Fredrick and family, Diane DeLorenzo and family and Brother Christopher Morelli and family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date yet to be determined at 40 Hood Road, Brookline, NH 03033.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020