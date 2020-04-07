|
|
Mrs. Maureen E. (Cahill) Dawes, 83, of Abingdon, MD, and formerly of Zephyrhills FL, Falls Church VA and Milford MA, passed peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 after battling COPD. She was the wife of the late Bernard K. Dawes and long-time companion of the late Jack Hoker. Maureen was born in Woonsocket RI and grew up in Milford MA where she graduated from St. Marys Catholic HS, Class of 1954. Her first job was as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone Company. Maureen worked as a manager in health food stores where customers became friends who appreciated her kindness and care for others. She finished her career as an administrative assistant for a large Washington DC dental office. Maureen loved gardening, researching her Irish ancestry, traveling, and spending time with her dogs. Most of all, Maureen loved people | her family and her friends. Every person she met was a friend in waiting. Her kindness and interest in others made her an immediate dear friend to any stranger. Maureen is survived by her sister, Connie Polouski & her husband Mike, sister Joan Duchesne & her husband Don, late sister Ellen Cahill, son Lawrence Dawes, daughter Beth Dawes, daughter Brenda MacGhee, daughter Barbara Dawes-Lau & her husband Tom, daughter Bev Davis & her husband Gary, daughter Bernadette Smith & her husband Walt, grandchildren Amanda (MachGhee) Urwin, Molly (MacGhee) Sovich, Tyler Smith, Emma Kate Smith, Owen Jones, Lauren Dawes, Rory Jones, Dawson Lau, and Jeffrey Dawes, one great-granddaughter Stella Sovich, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to support a family friend, Ben Paepke, who Maureen loved and donated to monthly as he recovers from injuries sustained in a diving accident: https://www. gofundme.com/f/d5tusu-prayers-for-pap.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 7, 2020