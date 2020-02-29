Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Church
151 Mendon St
Upton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Leone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Leone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Leone Obituary
Maureen Leone (Mary M. Molloy), 86, of Mendon, passed away Thursday February 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Benigno P. Leone for 65 years. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Carrick) Molloy and moved to Mendon in 1955 to marry the love of her life. Mary retired in 1991 from the former Valpey Fisher Corp. in Hopkinton where she was employed as a department manager. She is survived by her children, Peter Leone and his wife Denise of Wellesley, Mark Leone and his wife Jo-Marie of Mendon, Bettina Leone and her husband John Daignault of Mendon, one brother Brian Molloy of CA, five grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Patrick Molloy, Edward Molloy, Thomas Molloy, Frank Molloy and Harry Molloy. The funeral will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 A.M. at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton Ma. The burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale MA. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mendon Fire Department at 8 Morrison Dr., Mendon MA 01756. Thank you to the Mendon first responders for the compassion and professionalism you have shown our family over these past fragile years. www.consigliruggerio funeralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -