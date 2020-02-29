|
Maureen Leone (Mary M. Molloy), 86, of Mendon, passed away Thursday February 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Benigno P. Leone for 65 years. She was born in Dublin, Ireland, daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Carrick) Molloy and moved to Mendon in 1955 to marry the love of her life. Mary retired in 1991 from the former Valpey Fisher Corp. in Hopkinton where she was employed as a department manager. She is survived by her children, Peter Leone and his wife Denise of Wellesley, Mark Leone and his wife Jo-Marie of Mendon, Bettina Leone and her husband John Daignault of Mendon, one brother Brian Molloy of CA, five grandchildren, three step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Patrick Molloy, Edward Molloy, Thomas Molloy, Frank Molloy and Harry Molloy. The funeral will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 A.M. at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Church, 151 Mendon St., Upton Ma. The burial will follow in the Hopedale Village Cemetery in Hopedale MA. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mendon Fire Department at 8 Morrison Dr., Mendon MA 01756. Thank you to the Mendon first responders for the compassion and professionalism you have shown our family over these past fragile years. www.consigliruggerio funeralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020