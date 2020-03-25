|
|
Maurice Moe Capistran, 89 of Upton passed away Sun March 22, 2020. Born in Montreal, he was the son of the late Eugene and Marie (Sarel) Capistran and husband of 69 years to the late Pauline (Maloof) Capistran who died in 2019. Moe was a carpenter and mason who built many homes in the Middlesex and Worcester county area. He was a master mason with an artistic eye whose specialty was fieldstone fireplaces. He served as the Assistant Building Inspector for the Town of Upton for over 25 years. He was honored in 2007 by the House of Representatives for over 30 years of volunteerism and service to the Town of Upton. Mr. Capistran served as a sexton at Holy Angels Church in Upton for many years and because of his great love for children single handedly built the Upton Community Childrens Playground. He is survived by six children; Georgia Milot of Grafton; Paulette Lawrence of Upton; Gerry Trainor of Upton; Brenda Charbonneau of Uxbridge; Maureen Quinn of Northbridge; and Lee Capistran of Uxbridge; 8 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren, sisters, Yvette Gagne of Framingham, Jeannine Smith of Upton, Jeannette Cardi of Rhode Island, Marie Lee of Florida, and was brother to the late John Capistran. Interment will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020