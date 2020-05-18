|
Mrs. Maybelle "Terry" (Iannetti) Letourneau, 88, of Milford MA died Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a battle with the Covid 19 virus. She was the beloved wife of the late Roger A. Letourneau, who died in 2010. Terry was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Frank and the late Mary (Bisceglia) Iannetti. She was a graduate of Milford High School. Terry was first employed as a young woman at the former Stop & Shop Store located on Main Street in Milford. She later worked as a dental receptionist at the offices of Dr. Henry Iacovelli & later owned & operated, with her late husband Roger, The Train Stop Lounge located in Franklin MA prior to moving to Florida Terry was a longtime resident of Milford, and returned to Milford after residing in Hobe Sound FL for a number of years. Terry is survived by her son: Brad J. Letourneau and his significant other Chrystal Chico, of Medway MA; daughter- in- law Lucille (Saccardo) Letourneau of Bellingham, MA and her four grandchildren: Lisa Mazzola and her husband Anthony of Medway MA, Lee Letourneau of Douglas MA, Adrienne Marcotte and her husband Timothy of Douglas MA and Dana Letourneau of Waltham MA; her five great grandchildren: Chiara, Ryan, Jason, Colin and Liam; her four siblings: Frank Iannetti of Florida, Dorothy Gogliormella of Virginia, Marge Daunt of Florida and Annette Leonhard of Ohio; also several nieces & nephews. Terry was the mother of the late Denis Letourneau and the mother-in-law of the late Leslie "Lana" (Atanian) Letourneau. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. A Private Committal Service will take place in Lakeview Cemetery in Upton MA at the convenience of the family. Relatives & friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford MA once the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions have been lifted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: In memory of Maybelle "Terry" Letourneau, Friends of GAM, Memory Care Unit, 1 Countryside Drive, Milford. MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 18, 2020