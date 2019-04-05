|
|
Michael A."Mickey", Rosenberg of Milford, formerly of Natick, MA, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved son of Cheryle and the late Andrew Rosenberg. Dear brother of Max Rosenberg. Partner of Ellen Howard. Loving uncle of Sam and Eli. Dear cousin of Brenda and Robert Turecek, and Joel and Gayle Schindler. Nephew of Leslie Sims and Nancy Thompson. Born in Tampa, FL, and raised in Natick, MA. Memorial service at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2 pm. Memorial observance will be at the home of Cheryle Rosenberg following services. Donations in Mickeys memory may be made to the of the Northeast. Brezniak-Rodman Chapel www.brezniakrodman.com "Family Owned"
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 5, 2019