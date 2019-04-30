|
Michael D. Canard, 40, of Moosup, CT passed away on April 9. 2019 at Backus Hospital, Norwich, CT. He was the loving father of his daughter Aprill D. Canard of Boynton Beach, FL. He was the son of the late James M. and Debra H. (Taylor) Canard. He was the brother of Shawna M. (Canard) Ray and her husband, Charles of Franklin, MA. Visiting hours are on Friday, May 3rd from 5PM to 7PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Funeral Service at 7PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Michael D. Canard may be made to Kids for Sports Foundations, 403 Paradise Parkway, Mesquite, NV 89027. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019