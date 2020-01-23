|
Michael F. Touhey, 79, of East Falmouth, Ma. died on January 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Maureen C. (Dunican) Touhey; four children: Michael F. Touhey, Jr. (Megan) of Falmouth, Me., Teresa A. Schirmer (Scott) of Andover, Ma., Daniel P. Touhey (Priscilla) of Florence, Ma., and Matthew J. Touhey (Carrie Lee) of Centerville, Ma.; and eleven grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Kerner, his brother James Touhey, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at St. Anthonys Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth on Saturday, January 25 at 10 a.m. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mikes memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Anthonys Church, or the Jesuits Northeast Province Senior Care Fund @https://sjnen.org/ donate. For online guestbook and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020