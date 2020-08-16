Michael Fitzgibbons, 62, formerly of Ashland passed away Tue, Aug 11th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late James and Jeanne (Guido) Fitzgibbons. A former longtime resident of Ashland, Michael worked as an electrician for Twin Pines Companies in Southborough. He especially enjoyed time with his family and friends and was an avid fisherman and skydiver. He is survived by one son, Scott Fitzgibbons of Holliston, four grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Dylan and Lucas, two brothers, Mark and his wife Holly of Sherman Oaks, CA, and Shawn and his wife Sterling of Westborough, two sisters, Laura Fitzgibbons of Falmouth, and Lisa Cook and her husband Steven of Bellingham, and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Michael Fitzgibbons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Michaels memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607 mataresefuneral.com
.