Michael G. Harden


1956 - 2020
Michael G. Harden Obituary
Michael G. Harden 63, of Milford, passed away, Thursday April 23, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. Born September 28, 1956, in Melrose, a son of the late Herbert G. and Katherine M. (Shepherd) Harden, he was a former longtime resident of Franklin. He was raised and educated in Franklin and after serving in the United States Army, worked as a technician for Waters Associates of Milford. He also worked for the former Clark Cutler McDermott Company in Franklin, where he was President of their union. Michael enjoyed the simple things of life and collected baseball cards & coins. He is survived by his sisters, Linda Cormier of Milford, Debra DiGenni and her husband Michael of Blackstone and Wanda Harden of Bellingham. He was the brother of the late Donna Field. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings, a private service with burial at Union Street Cemetery, Franklin will be held at a later date. Donations in 'Mikes' memory may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society 101A First Ave. Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Harden Family. Guestbook www.franklin funeral.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020
