Mr. Michael J. Crivello, Sr., 98, of Milford MA, died Thursday (January 9, 2020) at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Stella R. (DiGregorio) Crivello, who died in 1993. Mr. Crivello was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Joseph and the late Maria (Grillo) Crivello. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1939. Mr. Crivello had worked as a US postal worker for over twenty-five years. Mr. Crivello was a WWII US Army veteran having attained the rank of Sergeant. He was a participant in the Invasion of Normandy on D Day and was the recipient of five battle stars & the arrowhead. He was also one of six siblings who served in the US military during WW II. Mr. Crivello was a lifelong communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford and a longtime member of the Italian-American Veterans Post of Milford and the Post of Milford and Medway. He is survived by his son: Michael J. Crivello Jr. of Milford MA; two grandchildren: Tara Crivello of Blackstone MA and Michael L. Crivello of Milford MA; his great granddaughter: Arianna; his sister: Mary Creasia of Milford MA; and many nieces & nephews. His funeral will be held Monday (January 13th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Lower Chapel of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford. Burial with Military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Monday (January 13th) from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020