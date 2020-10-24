1/1
Michael J. DePaolo
Michael J. DePaolo 99, of Milford passed away October 23, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford. He was the husband of the late Congetta (Caccavelli) DePaolo who passed away in 2013. He was born in Milford son of the late John and Anna (Consoletti) DePaolo and was lifelong Milford resident. He was educated in the Milford Schools. He was a World War II Army Veteran. Michael retired in 1987 from the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham where he was employed as a grounds keeper. He previously was employed as a machinist at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. He was a member of the Milford Italian Veterans and a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He is survived by his grandchildren, Jeffrey Gentilotti, Robyn Gentilotti-Simone, Kelley Leedberg, and his great-grandchildren, Derek, Ryan, Luke, Jake and Faye. He was predeceased by his daughter Judy Gentilotti and his brothers and sisters, Mary Paleschi, Antoinette Rando, Linda Villani, Rose Lombardi, Theresa Macchi, Susan Filosa, Stephen DePaolo, James DePaolo, Peter DePaolo, John DePaolo, Frank DePaolo and Alfred DePaolo. A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
08:30 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
OCT
26
Burial
parish cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
