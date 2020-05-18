|
Michael J. Maloney, 61, of Bellingham, died unexpectedly on May 11, 2020 at his residence. Michael was born in Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Patrick J. Maloney and the son of Olive P. (Burke) Maloney of Bellingham. He had been employed at EMC Corporation for several years. Michael is survived by his beloved mother. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place and a private committal service will be held in Union Cemetery in Bellingham, MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 18, 2020