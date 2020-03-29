Milford Daily News Obituaries
Michael James Murphy Jr., 55, of Uxbridge and formerly Hopkinton, passed away after a short illness on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Milford Regional Hospital. Born in Worcester, he was the son of Ellen (Reilly) OLeary of Hopkinton and the late Michael James Murphy. Michael was a 1983 graduate of Keefe Tech in Framingham. He enjoyed fishing, especially at the canal catching stripers. He took pleasure in riding his motorcycle and attending his nieces and nephews sporting and dance events. Besides his mother, Michael is survived by his step-father, John OLeary; his sisters, Amanda Kaferlein and her husband, Mark of Uxbridge, and Kelly McCracken and her husband, Patrick of Reading. He also leaves behind his Aunt Janice Davis and her husband, Ken of Lakeland, FL; his nieces and nephews, Liam, Brooklyn, Quinn, Chloe and Kate, as well as several cousins. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
