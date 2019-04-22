|
Michael J. Ruane, a longtime resident of Uxbridge and Franklin, died April 20th, at Westborough HealthCare. He was 76. Mike, who was known to some friends as Fonz, was born in Malden and grew up in Franklin. He served in the U.S. Army and had varied jobs through the years. Before his retirement, he worked for many years for Ruane and Father, Inc., of Sherborn. He was a skilled pool player and enjoyed all sports, particularly Bruins hockey and Patriots football. He loved children, and animals, and always found time for friends from all walks of life. The beloved husband of Jacqueline I. (LaRosa) Ruane, of Uxbridge; he was the loving Papa of Paul W. French, of Franklin, and Kristina M. (French) Dean, of Uxbridge, and grandchildren Shane Ruane, Benjamin Dean, and Dylan French. Mike also leaves a brother and sister in law, William and Tammy Ruane, of Woonsocket, R.I.; and many extended family members and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Amy (Leonard) Ruane; his son, Sean Michael Ruane; and his son in law, Glenn R. Dean. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, April 24th, 5-8 p.m., at Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, April 25th at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads School, 295 Donald J. Lynch Blvd., Marlborough, MA 01752. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 22, 2019