Mr. Michael J. Ruscitti Jr., 91, of Milford MA, died Sunday (December 29, 2019) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Joyce F. (Cous ineau) Ruscitti. Mr. Ruscitti was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Michael J. Ruscitti Sr. and the late Maria (Nesta) Ruscitti. He was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1946. Mr. Ruscitti was a Korean Conflict veteran having served in the US Army from 1951 to 1952. He had been stationed in California, followed by duty in Japan and Korea. Mr. Ruscitti began his career as an electrician working for Gentilotti Electric. He later started his own electrical business, Ruscitti Electric. He also worked as the electrical inspector for the Town of Milford for twenty years. Mr. Ruscitti was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He was also a member of the Lawrence J. Heron DAV Post #6, the Medway VFW Post #1526, the Italian-American Veterans Post #40 of Milford and the Korean War Veterans Association Post #299. Along with his beloved wife of sixty years, he is survived by his 2 daughters: Cheryl, wife of Dale Gates of Milford MA and Michelle, wife of Geoff Holden of Naples FL; his 2 granddaughters: Michaela Gates and Emmalee Gates of Milford MA; also several nieces & nephews. Mr. Ruscitti was the brother of the late Claude Ruscitti, the late Anna Manella and the late Eleanor Castagnoli, as wellas his late baby sister. His funeral will be held Monday (January 6th) at 9am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH)7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Military Honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Sunday (January 5th) from 2pm to 5pm. Please visit [email protected] for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bay Path Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton MA 01748 or @ www.baypathhumane.org .
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020