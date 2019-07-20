|
|
Michael J. Sherillo Jr, 87, of Webster, former longtime resident of Milford, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Webster Manor in Webster. Born in Milford, he was the only child of Michael and Josephine (Testa) Sherillo, and was the devoted husband of the late Beverly (Hewson) Sherillo, As with so many Milford residents Mike worked in the shoe shops in his younger years and then worked for Drapers in Hopedale. After Drapers closed he and Bev opened a successful cleaning business which they ran together until they retired. Mike and Bev were an inseparable dynamic duo especially at the Daily Bread Food Pantry in Milford. Mike continued working there until he moved to Webster in 2017. Mickey loved to hang around at the Hoboken club. He and Gus, his dog could be seen walking all over Milford after Bev passed. He was also frequently seen touring the town on his scooter. In Webster he became an active member of the Senior Center and continued to enjoy trips to the Casino, rides on his moped and walking Gus. He was also a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was the loving father of Patty Vizian and her husband Guy of NJ, Dianna Combes of NY, Michelle Sherillo and her partner Ken Morey of Webster, and Cheryl Sherillo and her partner Mike Sputo of Shrewsbury. Grandfather of Tracy Dawson of VA, Tina Wofford and Michael Vizian of NJ, Harry, Beverly, Billy & Benjamin Combes of NY, and Brittney Sherillo of CT. Also survived by Lyla Konkol of CT, and many great-grandchildren. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9AM from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening from 4-7PM.In lieu of flowers: donations in his name may be made to the Webster Dudley Food Share, 4 Church St., Webster, MA 01570 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 20, 2019