Michael P. Marashian, 67, of Cambridge passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 in , Lincoln. Michael co-owned and co-operated Underground Records on Mass. Ave. in Cambridge for many years. Previously, he worked as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was born December 2, 1951 in Milford, the son of Rosa (Navoian) Marashian of Milford and the late George Marashian and was a grad- uate of Milford High School, class of 1969. He was also a graduate of Salem State College and had attended Boston University. Michael loved music, collecting and selling vintage posters and vinyl records. He enjoyed traveling the world and made many lasting fri- endships wherever his travels led him. In addition to his mother, Rosa, he is survived by his brother, George Marashian and his wife Peggy of Uxb- ridge; his sister, Helene M. Marashian of Milford; his loving companion and care giver, Susan Shaw and many dear friends. The family wishes to extend their great appreciation to the many friends who supported Michael through his health challenges over the years. Visiting hours will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 from 9 | 10:30 AM in Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773 or to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019