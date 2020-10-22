Michael P. Schiappucci, 65, of Millville passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. He was born in Milford son of the late Michael and Louise (Marcello) and lived in Milford before moving to Millville in 2006. He was educated in the Milford schools. Michael retired in 1996 from W.F. Wood in Holliston where he was employed as a metal fabricator. He was a member of the Bass Buster Fishing Club and he was an avid motorcyclist. He is survived by his daughters, Stacey Schiappucci of Milford, Kelly Schiappucci of Bellingham, Wendi Gentilella of Lincoln RI, Isabell Schiappucci of Franklin, three sisters, Linda Ortega of Milford, Mary Ferreira of Blackstone, Gloria Luther of Milford, three grandchildren, Paige, Rileyann, Kendell and one great-granddaughter Alivia. There are no calling hours. The funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store