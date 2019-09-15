|
Michael W. Sullivan, 70, of Upton and formerly of Holyoke, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband to Joyce C. Chiu. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, are incomplete at this time. His complete obituary will publish in the Wednesday edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019