Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael W. Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael W. Sullivan Obituary
Michael W. Sullivan, 70, of Upton and formerly of Holyoke, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home. He was the beloved husband to Joyce C. Chiu. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, are incomplete at this time. His complete obituary will publish in the Wednesday edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.