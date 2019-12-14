|
Michele (McCarthy) Ballou, 65, of Blackstone MA, died Thursday (December 12, 2019) at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket RI. Michele was born in Boston MA, the daughter of the late John E. McCarthy and the daughter of Jean (Dorr) McCarthy of Blackstone MA. She was a graduate of Hopedale High School, Class of 1972. Michele had been employed for many years at the Medway Animal Hospital. Along with her beloved mother, she is survived by her sister: Colleen M., wife of Michael Gravel of East Walpole MA; her niece & godchild: Courtney Mercier; her nephew: Shane Mercier; also survived by her three children: Peter Ballou, Erica Ballou and Jonathan Ballou. Michele was the sister of the late Terry McCarthy and the late Jeanne McCarthy. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Private Funeral Services will take place at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA at the convenience of the family. There are no visiting hours. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity on ones choice.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019