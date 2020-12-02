1/
Minetta F. Waite
Minetta F. (Forward) Waite of West Roxbury, passed on Nov 18th, 2020. Beloved wife of Edwin E. "Bud" Waite and dear mother of Arthur W. Waite and his wife Mary of Dedham, Beverly W. Greenberg of Watertown and Douglas E. Waite, and his wife Anita of Walpole. Proud grandmother of Allison L. and Alexander L. Greenberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Annie and Millicent Forward and Alma Derry. A graveside service was held Monday at 2p.m. at the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stratford Street United Church, 77 Stratford St., West Roxbury, MA 02132 or to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, please visit www.folsomfuneral.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery
November 22, 2020
Minetta was my mother-in-law for 25 years. I will miss her very much. She was such a kind, caring, loving woman. So sad for her passing. Will miss her every day. ❤❤
Mary Joyce Waite
Family
November 22, 2020
Mommy, I love you so much, I miss you already
❤❤❤❤❤
Your loving daughter
Beverly J. Waite Greenberg
Daughter
