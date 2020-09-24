Minh Hoang Tran, a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and co-owner of Saigon Restaurant in Millis, Massachusetts passed away on September 22, 2020 at the age of 70, succumbing to brain cancer. Minh is survived by his wife, Khanh Kim Tran (nee Le); his son, Hoang Minh Tran and grandson, David Luc; his son, Tho Minh Tran, and daughter-in-law, Linh, and grandson, Eric; his daughter, LouLou Tran Healey, and grandson, Andrew Healey; daughter, Nana Barker and son-in-law, John, and grandsons, John and Evan; and his son, Quan Minh Tran and daughter-in-law, Penny, and grandson, Ethan, and granddaughter, Ella. He is also survived by his siblings Suong, Diep, Nhung, Phong, and Linh along with their children and grandchildren. A private service is scheduled for 11:00am on Monday, September 28th at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home in Millis, MA. Memorial donations may be made to the Town of Millis First Responders: Millis Police Department, 1003 Main St., Millis, MA 02054 and Millis Fire Department, 885 Main St., Millis, MA 02054.



