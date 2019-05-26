Home

Chadwick Funeral Service
235 Main Street P.O. Box 68
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
Muriel Tinkham
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Cemetery
Springfield, NH
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Baptist Church
461 Main Street
New London, NH
Muriel (Henry) Tinkham, 94, formerly of Philbrick Hill Road, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Lebanon Center Genesis. She was born in Milford, MA on December 28, 1924 the daughter of Norman S. and Marjorie E. (Ouderkirk) Henry. She graduated from Hopedale, MA High School and then from Bates College, Lewiston, ME magna cum laude in 1947. Muriel was a member of two honor societies-Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Sigma Iota. In 1948 she married Wesley L. Tinkham. She had been a high school teacher teaching in Wrentham, MA, Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon/Upton and Shrewsbury, MA High School retiring in 1980. She had lived in Westboro, MA for 13 years and was on the board of directors of Inman Rehabilitation Center while there. Church was important to Muriel and she was active in churches where she lived including Upton, MA, Hopedale, MA and Westboro, MA. She moved to Springfield, NH in 1980 and was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London, the Baptist Womens Fellowship and former treasurer, and one of the only remaining members of the Women s Mission Circle. Active in civic affairs, Muriel helped organize the Springfield Historical Museum, the pictorial directory for the Museum and had been a trustee at the Libby Cass Library. For many years she was an active tutor in the GED program working through the Newport Office. She had also been on the Board of Directors at Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association. Muriel enjoyed handwork including crewel and counted cross stitch, gardening and reading. She and her late husband, Wesley L. Tinkham who died in 2007, enjoyed traveling together. Members of her family surviving include two sons and their wives, David W. and Mary Tinkham of West Lebanon, NH and James L. and Rhonda Tinkham of Springfield, NH; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Marc, Kathryn, Amber, Sara, Tamara and Jonathan; ten great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; one brother, Charles E. Henry of Washington, PA; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Springfield, NH. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, New London, NH 03257 or Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 26, 2019
