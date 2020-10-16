Myron H. Stone, 86, of Mendon MA, died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning (October 14, 2020) at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester MA following a head injury he sustained from a fall. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (Montenegrino) Stone. Myron was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Maurice and the late Fay (Michaelson) Stone. He attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1951. He was a member of the National Guard for 10 years. After first working at Stone Furniture, he opened his own store, Myrons Wayside and later returned to Stone Furniture in 1971 until his retirement in 2003. Myron was a life-time member of the Knights of Pythias for 50 years, an honorary member of the Italian-American Veterans Post of Milford, the Plains Reunion, and the Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed woodworking and was a true craftsman. During his later years he made over 1,300 bird houses and enjoyed giving them away. He loved his workshop and his tools. He was fondly known as Mr. Fix-it because he could fix anything. Along with his beloved wife of forty-five years, he is survived by his children: Robin Schreffler of Northbridge MA, Michael Stone of Columbia SC, Betsy Stone-McCormack of Westerly RI, Deborah Deggendorf, Sandra Egan and Scott Schwendenman all of Mendon MA, and all of their spouses; 7 grandchildren: Ryan, Adam, Jared, Nicholas, Megan, Liam and Carly; 3 great grandchildren: Jordan, Jayden and Julianna; 1 brother, Michael Stone and his wife Fran of Milford MA; and his nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Claire Winiker. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at the familys convenience. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Myrons memory to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store