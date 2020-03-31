Home

Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home
45 Main St
Upton, MA 01568
(508) 529-6992
Myrtle A. Swanson Obituary
Myrtle A. (Davidson) Swanson, 99, a longtime Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Coleman House in Northborough. She was the wife of the late Roy C. Swanson who died in 2005. Born in Framingham, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (McCassey) Davidson. She was raised and educated in Hopkinton and earned her certificate in Secretarial School. Mrs. Swanson was an active member of the United Parish Church of Upton, where she had served on the churchs Womans Group for many years. She was also a member of the Upton Historical Society. She enjoyed traveling with Roy across the eastern coast, baking apple pies, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Brian Swanson of Northborough and Linda Doberczak and her husband Bohdan, of Ambler, PA; three grandchildren, Melinda Swanson, Christopher Doberczak, and Alissa Doberczak; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Swanson is predeceased by a son, Kenneth Swanson, a granddaughter, Alice Swanson, her daughter-in-law, Ruth Rowan, and her siblings, Norman Davidson, Ralph Davidson, and Dorothy MacDonald. Her funeral service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton will take place privately. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to , 5 Hampshire St., Suite 100B, Mansfield, MA 02048 or by visiting www.mda.donordrive.org or to the United Parish of Upton, P.O. Box 382, Upton, MA 01568. Funeral arrangements are in the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Upton Funeral Home. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
