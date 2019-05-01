Milford Daily News Obituaries
Nancy A. Dyer

Nancy A. Dyer Obituary
Nancy A. Dyer, 84, of Framingham, passed away after a lengthy illness on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Miriam Hanscom and Leslie Swain. She was the wife of the late Samuel Dyer. Nancy enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and time spent with her husband at Cape Cod. She is survived by her nephew, Bruce Chip Creswell and his wife, Kerry of Hopkinton, her niece, Karen Creswell Sherman of Goochland, VA; 2 great-nieces, 3 great-nephews, as well as several great-great nieces and nephews; 2 cousins, and many friends. A thank you to all her nurses and very special thank you to her hospice volunteer. She is predeceased by her sister, Shirley A. Creswell. Funeral services will be held privately with family at a later date in Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA, mspca.org or Dementia Society of America, dementiasociety.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2019
