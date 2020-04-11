|
|
Nancy Jean (O'Brien) Keith, 85, formerly of Needham, Wayland and Bellingham, MA died April 3, 2020 in Williamstown, MA after a period of declining health and contracting COVID-19. Born August 6, 1934 she was the daughter of Henry and Margaret (Howard) O'Brien. She graduated from Needham High School in 1952, married Donald R Keith, also of Needham, and moved to Wayland where they raised their family. She worked at the Sheraton Tara Hotel in Framingham and was last employed by Pearson Custom Publishing in Boston. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her husband Don and her brother Bill. She is survived by her 5 children; Ty Fraga of Apex, NC; Scott Keith and wife Pat of Cummington, MA; Chris Keith of Bishop, CA; Kim Keith and husband Dave Sheren of Dalton, MA; and Erin Marez and husband Martin of Grand Junction, CO. She also leaves her sister in-law Sue OBrien of Northport NY as well as longtime family friend Jamie Goldman of Pittsfield, MA; nine grandchildren; Travis, Megan, Jesse, MacKenzie, Kendra, Dakota, Eliza, Cordero and Kia; six great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Williamstown Commons Employee Fund (ERC), 25 Adams Road, Williamstown, MA 01267; Hospice Care in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 or the American Red Cross 101 Station Landing, Suite 510, Medford, MA 02155. To add to the Book of Memories, visit www. flynndagnolifuneralhomes. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020