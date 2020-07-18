Nancy Lee (Rojee) Sheppard, 59, of Medway died suddenly July 16 while on vacation in Narragansett, Rhode Island. She was the wife of Carl J. Sheppard ,Jr. for the past 38 years. Born in Milford, March 28,1961, the daughter of Michael and Nancy (Consigli) Rojee of Medway, Nancy was a lifelong Medway resident. She was a 1979 graduate of Medway High School. Nancy had a successful career as a local travel agent spanning over 30 years, but her proudest life accomplishment was that of wife, mother and most importantly Nana. Later in life she enjoyed her yearly trips to Fort Meyers Beach with Carl, but loved nothing more than weekly Sunday dinners with her kids. In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her children, Stephanie McGovern and her husband Shawn of Hopedale and their children Olivia and Ryan, Stacey McDonnell and her husband Ted of Hudson, Jenny Clancy and her husband David of Medway and their children George and Kathryn and Medway Police Officer Carl J. Sheppard III and his significant other Delaney Blanchette of Medway. She is also survived by her father-in-law Carl Sheppard of Medway and the late Flora (McDonald) Sheppard. She was the sister of Michael E. Rojee of Medway, Paul Rojee and his wife Joanne of Medway, Penny Kelley and her husband Mark of Medway and Jodi ORegan and her husband Michael of Athol. She was the sister-in-law of Barbara Hutt and her husband Charlie of Medway, Catherine Sheppard of Medway, Tina Sessions and her husband Christopher of Medway and Eric Sheppard and his wife Deb of Medway. Nancy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22 in St. Joseph Church at 10:00 Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 3 Barber Street, Medway. Please follow all requires Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to The Michael Carter Lisnow Respite Center, 115 W. Main Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748.



