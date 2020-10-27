Nancy M. (Fawcett) Brown, 94, of Bellingham passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 in Countryside Health Care of Milford. She was the wife of the late Verne H. Brown who passed away in 2013. A lifelong resident of Bellingham, Mrs. Brown, along with her husband, established, owned and operated Crystal Pool and Spa in Bellingham for over 50 years, now in its third generation of Brown family ownership. Nancy was born in Boston in 1925 the daughter of the late Rufus and Ella (Geddes) Fawcett and had attended Bellingham public schools. She was an avid musician and was very talented with any instrument with a keyboard. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crochet, traveling with her husband, took great pride in being a homemaker, and was deeply devoted to her faith. She is survived by her son David H. and his wife Nancy Brown of Bellingham; a daughter Linda and her husband Warren 'Skip' Hafner of Franklin; 5 grandchildren including Daniel, Kimberly, Lisa, Cynthia, and Tina; 7 great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Donald V. Brown, a daughter-in-law Janice J. Brown, 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Visiting hours will be Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 from 10 | 11 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Union Cemetery, Bellingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or to Alzheimers Foundation, MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. www.bumafuneralhome.com