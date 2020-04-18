|
Nancy Marie (McNeil) White, loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, and friend to many passed peacefully on April 15, 2020 surrounded by her husband of 49 years, Edward H. White, Sr. of Milford, MA and 4 children: Edward H. White, Jr. of Medway, MA, Tracey Bonina of Milford, MA, Tara Mullen of Douglas, MA and Lisa Farese of Hopedale, MA. Her life of faith, family and love began when she was the first born of eight children to Leo and Ruthie McNeil of Boston, MA. Much of her childhood was spent in Canton, MA with six siblings. Along with her beloved husband, Nancy is survived by her four children and eight grandchildren. Also six siblings: Maureen and Tut Dattanasio of Canton MA, Paula and Paul McCarthy of Canton MA, Dottie and Joe Kelleher of Canton MA, Kathy and Pat McCarthy of Mattapoisett MA, Leo and Ginny McNeil of Franklin MA and Terri and Steve Ivanoski of Grafton MA; also many nieces & nephews across the country and globe. She was the sister of the late Jeanne McNeil of Canton MA. Due to the state mandated Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Graveside Committal Service will be held at St. Marys Cemetery in Milford. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass on Saturday (September 19th) at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, Nancys family highly encourages you to make a donation in her memory to The St. Mary of the Assumption Church Renovation Fund, c/o St. Marys Church Offices, 17 Winter Street, Milford MA 01757 or to UMASS-Memorial Medical Center @ www.umass memorialhealthcare.org or to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020