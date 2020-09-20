Nancy Vance

1/1
Nancy Smith Vance, 87, died at Cape Cod on August 22, 2020. She was a graduate of the Northfield School for Girls, following her attendance at the Mendon Schools for eight years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert G. Vance, and her parents Ann and D. Victor Smith of North Avenue, Mendon who later retired to Sarasota, Florida. She leaves behind her sister, Marily Smith Hunt of Alamo, Ca. and West Falmouth, her stepson, Eric (Beth) of Whitman, their 2 children, and great-grandsons. Nancy attended Simmons College and received her RN Certificate from Newton-Wellesley School of Nursing. She was a supervisor of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for several years. At age 9, her mother was |hospitalized at the Milford Hospital for peritonitis where they saved her life and she lived until 94. Nancy was very active in the Church of Nativity Episcopal in Sarasota A graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Falmouth where arrangements were made by Chapman, Cole and Gleason. Donations may be made to the Milford Hospital. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home - Falmouth
475 Main Street (Route 28)
Falmouth, MA 02540
(508) 540-4172
